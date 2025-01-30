Azerbaijan submits statement on January 20 tragedy to Norwegian Nobel Committee (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. A statement has been sent to the Norwegian Nobel Committee in connection with the January 20 tragedy, following a video conference titled "Bloody January 20," organized by the Gobustan Society of Azerbaijani Intellectuals in Sweden, Trend reports via the State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

According to the committee, over 100 participants of the video conference, including members of the Gobustan Society of Azerbaijani Intellectuals, Azerbaijani diaspora activists, and families of martyrs from the January 20 tragedy, addressed a letter to the Chairman of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Jørgen Watne Frydnes, and committee members.

The statement protests the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to Mikhail Gorbachev in October of 1990. It points out that the decision to award the Peace Prize to Gorbachev, who is responsible for the January 20, 1990, tragedy and whose hands are stained with the blood of the Azerbaijani people, is unjust.

The statement emphasizes that there are sufficient legal grounds to hold accountable the perpetrators of the January 20 tragedy. It is noted that these actions violated the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and other international legal conventions.

The statement also stresses the importance of overturning the decision to award Mikhail Gorbachev the Nobel Peace Prize, asserting that this would restore faith in justice and reinforce the prestige of the Nobel Prize.