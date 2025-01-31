Azerbaijani manat's nominal, real effective exchange rates grow in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. The nominal effective exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against foreign currencies and its real effective exchange rate grew as of January 1, 2025.

The data obtained by Trend from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan shows that the nominal effective exchange rate amounted to 109.2 points, up 1.7 points on a monthly basis and 7.2 points year on year.

Meanwhile, the real effective exchange rate was 125.1 points, increasing by 2.5 points from December 1, 2024, 3.6 points and 3.7 points compared to the indicator for the beginning of 2024 and January 1 last year, respectively.

