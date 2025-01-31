Azerbaijan, UN enacting circa one and half million dollar schemes since 2021 - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Azerbaijan has implemented projects worth $142 million jointly with the UN from 2021 to the present time, Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Samad Bashirli said, Trend reports.

He made the announcement at an event on “High-level strategic prioritization” held in Baku within the framework of the Framework Document on Cooperation between the UN and Azerbaijan on Sustainable Development (2026-2030).

“The Framework Document for 2021-2025, which is now nearing completion, covered four key priorities: Inclusive Growth, Strong Institutions, Environmental Protection, and Gender Equality. In recent years, projects worth $142 million have been implemented jointly with the UN,” he said.

Bashirli recalled that Azerbaijan has been actively cooperating with the UN since 1992 and supports global initiatives.

“The 2024 year has opened a new chapter in this relationship to host COP29 in our country confirms that Azerbaijan is one of the key players in the global climate agenda. Sustainable development is one of the top priorities of Azerbaijan's state policy. We have adopted the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and integrated them into our state strategies. More than 50 state programs and strategies have been brought in line with the SDGs, and a National Coordination Council for Sustainable Development has been established. Azerbaijan has already presented its fourth Voluntary National Review at the UN High-Level Forum. We are taking strategic steps to create an economy based on “green energy”, digital technologies, and innovations. Smart City, Smart Village, and Green Energy Zone concepts are being implemented in liberated territories. In addition, Azerbaijan's initiative to recognize demining as the 18th SDG is a shining example of our commitment to sustainable development,” he added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel