EU "observers" continue their activity along Azerbaijani border (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. The activity of the European Union (EU) "observers" stationed along the border with Azerbaijan remains persistent, Trend reports.

On January 30, at 14:45 (GMT+4), two jeep-brand SUVs with the European Union flag were recorded at a combat position of the Armenian Armed Forces, located in the direction of the Arazdeyen settlement in the Develi district of Armenia. The vehicles were carrying one serviceman and three civilians. They conducted photo and video documentation of the area before leaving the location at 15:50 (GMT+4).

The activity of the EU representatives in the area was documented by visual and technical means of the Azerbaijani Army units stationed in the direction.

Trend presents the footage: