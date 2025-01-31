Upcoming nationwide railway projects in Azerbaijan by 2030 revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. The "State Program for the Improvement of the Transport Infrastructure of the City of Baku and Adjacent Areas for 2025-2030" has been approved by the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The state program outlines the upcoming work in the railway sector over the next five years:

Modernization of the Baku-Khirdalan-Sumgayit Line (2025-2027):

The completion of planned work on the Bilajari-Khirdalan-Sumgayit railway line, including the transition to an alternating current traction system, increasing the capacity for train and passenger transportation on the Baku-Passenger-Bilajari-Khirdalan-Sumgayit railway line, and the commissioning of new stopping points.

Modernization of the Baku-Pirshaghi-Sumgayit Line (2026-2028):

The completion of planned works on the Baku-Passenger-Pirshaghi-Sumgayit railway line, including the transition to an alternating current traction system, increasing the capacity of the railway line for train and passenger transportation, and the commissioning of new stopping points.

Restoration of the Bakikhanov-Bina-Gala Line (2026-2028):

The completion of the transition to an alternating current traction system, increasing the capacity of the railway line, as well as restoring passenger transport and commissioning new stopping points.

Restoration of the Zabrat-Mashtagha-Baghlar Line (2028-2030):

The restoration of the railway line's capacity and passenger transportation, and commissioning new stopping points.

Restoration of the Yeni Surakhani-Hovsan Line (2026-2027):

The completion of the transition to an alternating current traction system, increasing the capacity of the railway line, as well as restoring passenger transportation and commissioning new stopping points.

Restoration of the Guzdak-Garadagh Line (2027-2029):

The restoration of the railway line's capacity, increasing the capacity for passenger trains on the Baku-Khirdalan-Sumgayit railway line by moving freight trains mainly in this direction.

Additionally, it's planned to purchase 20 passenger trains between 2025 and 2030.

Azerbaijan Railways is the state-owned national rail transport provider in the Republic of Azerbaijan. The 2,918 km (1,813 mi) network, with a 1,520 mm gauge, is electrified at 3 kV (3,000 V) DC. The Azerbaijan Railways headquarters is located in the capital, Baku. The inaugural railway line in Azerbaijan was constructed in 1878 and inaugurated in 1880 in the outskirts of Baku. The railway comprises 176 stations, of which Bilajari (in Baku) and Shirvan are fully automated. Twelve stations include container courts equipped with specialized mechanisms and machinery, while three stations—Keshla (in Baku), Ganja, and Khirdalan—are capable of handling high freight containers. In conjunction with the Kars-Tbilisi-Baku railway, a regional rail link project that has directly connected Turkey, Georgia, and Azerbaijan since 2017, Azerbaijan is modernizing its railway lines with new high-speed rolling stock to replace the outdated equipment.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel