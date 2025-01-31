ExxonMobil reports strong cash flow and earnings for 2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. ExxonMobil has reported fourth-quarter earnings of $7.6 billion, or $1.72 per diluted share, with cash flow from operations reaching $12.2 billion, Trend reports.

According to the company's latest financial statement, free cash flow stood at $8 billion, while capital and exploration expenditures totaled $7.5 billion for the quarter, aligning with the company’s full-year guidance.

For the full year 2024, ExxonMobil posted earnings of $33.7 billion, or $7.84 per diluted share, reflecting one of its strongest financial performances in a decade. Total capital and exploration expenditures reached $27.6 billion, demonstrating the company’s continued investment in long-term growth.

“Our transformed company delivered unmatched value in 2024,” said ExxonMobil Chairman and CEO Darren Woods. “We achieved strong results in safety, reliability, and emissions reduction while generating industry-leading earnings and cash flow. Our returns outpaced our peers, and we distributed more cash to shareholders than nearly any other company in the S&P 500.”

Looking ahead, Woods emphasized ExxonMobil’s long-term growth strategy, highlighting the company’s robust investment pipeline and its ability to generate strong earnings and cash flow well beyond 2030. “We’re confident in our ability to continue creating value, underpinned by financial strength and significant cash returns to shareholders,” he said.