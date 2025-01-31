Azerbaijan set to digitalize work permit to foreigners, stateless persons

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan signed legislative acts amending the Migration Code, which stipulate the issuance of work permits to foreigners and stateless persons in electronic form on November 8, 2024.

Commenting on the issue, a source in the State Migration Service of Azerbaijan told Trend that under the new amendment to the legislation, work permits for foreigners and stateless persons to engage in paid labor activities within the country will be issued electronically, certified with the extended certified enhanced electronic signature of an authorized official of the State Migration Service.

Work permits granted (or renewed) prior to the enactment of the law will retain their validity until the designated expiration date indicated therein. In the event of loss, destruction of these documents, or alterations in the information contained within the identity verification documents of the foreigner or stateless individual, or changes in the name of the legal entity employing them, the employer will have the option to obtain this permit electronically without incurring the state duty.

Employers seeking to obtain a work permit for a foreigner or stateless person they wish to hire can apply to the State Migration Service through the "Migration Services" window available in "ASAN xidmət" centers, or visit the "Electronic Services" section on the official website of the service.

Starting today, work permits will only be provided by the State Migration Service to employers applying for them in electronic form, regardless of the form of the application.

Additional information can be obtained by contacting the State Migration Service's call center at (012) 919, through its official social media accounts (Facebook, Instagram), or by reaching out to the Public Relations Department via email at [email protected].

