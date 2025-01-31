Tajikistan’s Somon Air to lease Boeing 737-8 aircraft from DAE Capital

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 31. Tajikistan’s Somon Air has signed an agreement with the leasing company DAE Capital (UAE) for the purchase of two new Boeing 737-8 aircraft, Trend reports via the company.

These aircraft will join the airline's fleet in 2026. An agreement for the purchase of two aircraft was signed in Dushanbe by CEO of Somon Air Abdulkosim Valiev and President of the leasing company DAE Capital David Houlihan.

“The signing of this agreement is part of our long-term strategy to modernize the fleet and improve the quality of service. Boeing 737-8 aircraft are distinguished by high fuel efficiency, increased flight range, and improved operational characteristics, which will allow the airline to further improve the level of comfort and safety for passengers. The new Boeing 737-8 will allow us to expand our route network, increase operational efficiency, and offer our passengers modern conditions for comfortable flights, as well as increase the frequency of flights,” said Valiev.

Somon Air, a member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), has operated internationally since 2008. The fleet consists of Boeing 737-800 and 737-900 aircraft. Somon Air currently operates regular flights between Tajikistan and Germany, the UAE, Türkiye, China, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Iran, India, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

DAE Capital is one of the largest leasing companies in the aviation industry, specializing in providing modern and efficient aircraft to air carriers around the world.

