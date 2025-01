BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Fatih Birol has been awarded the Order of Dostlug for support and fruitful cooperation in promoting the presidency of the Republic of Azerbaijan at the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) and its initiatives on global climate change, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree in this regard.