Azerbaijan engages in negotiations with Switzerland to enhance tax cooperation

Photo: State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. A discussion revolved around bolstering the partnership between the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Federal Tax Administration of Switzerland, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's State Tax Service.

According to the information, the discussion was held during the meeting of the head of the State Tax Service, president of the European Organization of Tax Administrations (IOTA) Orkhan Nazarli with Director General of the Swiss Federal Tax Administration Tamara Pfammatter in video format.

The meeting discussed the priority areas of development of bilateral relations and opportunities to strengthen partnerships and promote international cooperation. The parties exchanged views on the diversification of joint activities within the framework of IOTA, as well as on the exchange of experience and identification of new opportunities for cooperation in the tax sphere at the bilateral level.

The meeting took a hard look at proposals aimed at broadening IOTA's reach and bolstering its financial stability. The initiatives, strategic development plans, and future prospects carried out by the State Tax Service under the organization's leadership were on the table for discussion.

Moreover, it was highlighted that bolstering connections is crucial for both nations regarding the evolution of their tax systems, enhancement of economic practices, and the investment environment. The meeting highlighted the need to tap into our current capabilities to foster collaborative efforts in tax administration while also touching on other areas of shared concern.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel