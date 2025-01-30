Azerbaijan gets representation at California Cultural Festival in United States (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. The "Culture in the Community" festival, which brings together various world cultures, was held in San Ramon, California, USA, Trend reports via the State Committee for Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani cultural society of Northern California representatives put up a dedicated Azerbaijan zone at the festival, as stated by the Committee.

The corner was adorned with souvenirs and books of Azerbaijan, inviting guests to indulge in the delightful flavors of traditional Azerbaijani sweets. Members of the society, such as Nurlan Shukurlu, Konul Aliyeva, Javid Huseynli, Gunay Khalilova, and Huseyn Huseynli, shared a tapestry of insights with guests, weaving together threads of Azerbaijan’s ancient history, vibrant culture, delectable cuisine, breathtaking nature, and promising tourism potential, all while addressing inquiries with grace.

The traditional dances "Cəngi," "Ağ Çiçəyim," and "Yallı," showcased by the Azerbaijani Dance Ensemble and led by the esteemed choreographer Roza Almamammadova, received a warm round of applause from the festival-goers.

