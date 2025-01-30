Lukoil envisions broadening its horizons in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 30. Uzbekistan and Lukoil engaged in a dialogue about broadening the company's presence within the nation, Trend reports.

The matter was reviewed at a meeting between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Lukoil company representatives.

In the meeting, both parties zeroed in on Lukoil’s current and upcoming ventures in Uzbekistan’s energy landscape, covering geological exploration, the advancement of promising hydrocarbon fields, infrastructure upgrades, and the growth of the retail fuel network.



The two sides also shared their thoughts on the company’s future strategies in Uzbekistan, highlighting the importance of workforce training, job creation, and the execution of socially impactful initiatives.

The PJSC Lukoil Oil Company operates as a Russian multinational energy entity based in Moscow, focusing on the extraction, production, transportation, and marketing of petroleum, natural gas, petroleum derivatives, and electricity. In 1991, a strategic consolidation occurred involving the merger of three state-operated enterprises from western Siberia. Lukoil operates a portfolio of seven oil-refining entities across Eastern Europe, boasting a cumulative processing capacity of 82.1 million tons annually. In Russia, it possesses significant refining facilities in Volgograd, Perm, Nizhny Novgorod, and Ukhta, along with smaller refineries in Uray and Kogalym. The company additionally possesses refineries located in Bulgaria and Romania, along with a 45 percent equity interest in an oil refining facility in the Netherlands.

