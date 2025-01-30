Azerbaijan addresses energy cooperation issues with BSEC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Azerbaijan has discussed issues of developing ties with the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization (BSEC), Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on X, Trend reports.

“We discussed with Secretary General of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization Lazar Comanescu issues of cooperation in the energy sector, holding a meeting of the Working Group on Energy, and development of ties with the Organization during Azerbaijan's BSEC chairmanship. They evaluated the importance of the project “Green Energy Corridor Caspian-Black Sea-Europe” in the energy partnership in the Black Sea region,” the minister's publication says.

The Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) was established as a distinctive and promising multilateral political and economic initiative through the signing of the Istanbul Summit Declaration and the Bosphorus Statement by the Heads of State and Government of the regional countries on 25 June 1992. BSEC currently functions as a forum for cooperation across various domains for its 13 Member States: Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece, Moldova, North Macedonia, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Türkiye, and Ukraine.

The primary areas of collaboration within the organization encompass agriculture and agro-industry, banking and finance, the fight against organized crime, culture, customs, education, emergency assistance, energy, environmental protection, statistical data exchange, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, information and communication technologies, institutional renewal and governance, science and technology, small and medium-sized enterprises, tourism, trade and economic development, and transportation.

