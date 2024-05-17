World's attention to be focused on Azerbaijan during COP29 - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The world's attention will be focused on Azerbaijan during COP29, member of Azerbaijani Parliament, UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP29 Nigar Arpadarai said, Trend reports.

She made the remark during the “Raising Ambition, Enabling Action” business forum within COP29.

“In a few months, COP29 will be held in Azerbaijan. The world's attention will be drawn to Azerbaijan, which is extremely important for us,” she emphasized.

She mentioned that Azerbaijan has always been a country that respects international law and justice.

“Azerbaijan is also an important part of the international community in the issue of combating climate change. We need a significant amount of financial resources for the transition to a green economy. And it is necessary to significantly increase the volume of international private financing,” she noted.

Arpadarai also added that it is important for the private sector to take the lead and set its own goals in the fight against climate change.

To note, this November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP - the Conference of the Parties - is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

