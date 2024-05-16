Second day of GSMA M360 Eurasia 2024 int'l conference kicks off in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. The second day of the international GSMA M360 Eurasia 2024 conference in Baku has kicked off, Trend reports.

The event has gathered leading experts, regulators, heads of mobile operators, IT corporations from across the region, high-ranking politicians, and other participants.

The last day of the conference will discuss the next wave of digital transformation that will help shape a more sustainable and inclusive digital future across the Eurasian region.

Azercell is the conference's general sponsor, and the Ministry of Digital Development and Transportation of Azerbaijan supports it.

The first day speakers were GSMA Chief Regulatory Officer John Giusti, GSMA Russia and CIS Strategic Engagement Director Tair Ismailov, and Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transportation of Azerbaijan. Samir Mammadov, Regional Director of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) for the CIS region Natalia Mochu, President of Carrier Business Group Huawei for the Middle East and Central Asia Alex Hu, World Bank Manager for Azerbaijan Stephanie Stollmeister, General Director of the Regional Commonwealth in the Field of Communications Alexei Borodin, Director for Innovations of the Agency for Innovation and Digital Development of Azerbaijan Igor Ovcharenko, and others.

Key topics of the first day included digitalization, new-generation networks, and the role of generative artificial intelligence.

This event is being held in Baku for the second time.

