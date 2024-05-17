Harry Kamian from US State Department to visit Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Senior Advisor for Multilateral Energy Diplomacy at the Bureau of Energy Resources of the US Department of State Harry Kamian will visit Azerbaijan in June to take part in the Baku Energy Week, a State Department spokesperson told Trend.

“Senior Advisor for Multilateral Energy Diplomacy Harry Kamian will head the delegation. We have no further details to announce at this time,” said the spokesperson.

Baku Energy week will be held from June 4 through June 6, featuring three events, namely, the 29th International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition, 12th Caspian International Power and Green Energy Exhibition, 29th Baku Energy Forum.

Baku Energy Week is traditionally held with the support of the Ministry of Energy and the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

Besides Azerbaijan, the US, Germany, Austria, Belarus, UAE, Bulgaria, Great Britain, Vietnam, China, Algeria, Philippines, Finland, France, Georgia, Spain, Israel, Sweden, Switzerland, Italy, Canada, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Hungary, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Uzbekistan, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand, Türkiye and Japan are represented at the event.

