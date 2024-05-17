Trend News Agency ranks third among Europe's most trusted media outlets in 2024 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Trend News Agency has secured the third spot in the ranking of Europe's most reputable media outlets, as per data from a ranking compiled by Feedspot, one of the leading global news monitoring services.

According to Feedspot's "Top 20 European News Websites To Follow in 2024" report, Trend News Agency is among the top three news sources in the European market. Alongside Trend, other influential publications such as Euronews and POLITICO Europe also clinched spots in the top three.

In making the ranking, Feedspot considers factors like the timeliness of content, the credibility of the publication, the number of subscribers, and the size of the readership audience. The ranking is put together by a team of several dozen experts in the fields of media, technology, and beyond.

Other notable entries in Feedspot's top 10 ranking include EU Reporter, EUobserver, The Local Spain, Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty, VoxEeurop | European news, cartoons and press reviews, Electropiknik CZ, and The Baltic Times.

For the full list of rankings, visit the following link.