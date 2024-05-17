30 NGOs from G7 countries issue statement in solidarity with Azerbaijan as COP29 chair

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. A number of NGOs participating in the G7 Civil Society Summit in Italy issued a statement in support of Azerbaijan as the host country for COP29, Trend reports.

The statement was signed by 30 NGOs from 8 countries, including representatives from French NGOs and UNESCO.

The statement reads:

"We, the undersigned civil society organizations, support the COP29 Presidency and Azerbaijan, the hosting country, as they embark on the vital mission of steering the global community towards a sustainable and resilient future.

Given our deep concern regarding the urgent environmental impact of climate change confronting our planet, we highly appreciate every step that serves to tackle the climate crisis.

By providing a platform for nations to converge, share expertise, and forge alliances, Azerbaijan demonstrates exemplary leadership in advancing the collective efforts to mitigate climate change.

By prioritizing meaningful engagement with CSOs, Azerbaijan will enrich the discussions at COP29, promote inclusivity, and ultimately advance the collective efforts towards achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement. This accomplishment showcases Azerbaijan's capacity for effective multilateral diplomacy and highlights its crucial role in shaping a sustainable future for generations to come.

We believe that COP29 Azerbaijan will foster significant cooperation, inspire ambitious pledges, and navigate the world to a consensus.

We unite in solidarity with the COP29 Presidency, Azerbaijan, and other civil society groups worldwide in their endeavors to accelerate climate action and forge a promising future for our planet.

In Solidarity for a Green World!

Recently, influential international NGOs have repeatedly expressed support for Azerbaijan as the host country for COP29. A group of 128 foreign NGOs participating in the UN Civil Society Conference recently issued a statement praising Azerbaijan's efforts in global climate action.

These statements show that Azerbaijan's global initiatives, which benefit everyone, are being welcomed worldwide.