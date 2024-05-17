Azerbaijan's AZPROMO, Russian Trade Representation to hold round table in Kazan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) and the Russian Trade Representation in the country will hold a round table in Kazan today as part of the international forum, AZPROMO's Executive Director Yusif Abdullayev told Trend.

According to him, the event will feature Russian government officials, leaders of AZPROMO and KOBIA (the Small and Medium Business Development Agency) of Azerbaijan, the head of the Azerbaijan Economic Zones Development Agency, and businessmen from both countries.

He added that the round table participants will discuss prospects for medium-term cooperation and the steps that need to be taken by the state and business to overcome barriers in product supply and investment inflow, as well as the development of logistics, industry, tourism, and the enhancement of cooperation through international transport corridors.

To note, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia from January through March this year amounted to $890.7 million.

