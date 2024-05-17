Speakers of Azerbaijani and Armenian parliaments meet in Geneva (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The second meeting of the Speakers of the Azerbaijani and Armenian parliaments, Sahiba Gafarova and Alen Simonyan, was held on May 16, 2024, in Geneva within the framework of the 1st meeting of the organizing committee of the VI World Conference of the Presidents of Parliaments, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Parliament.

The meeting proceeded to discuss issues related to how the parliaments of the two countries can support the peace process against the backdrop of peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

“The meeting was held in a constructive atmosphere. The sides agreed to continue the dialog between the parliaments,” the statement of the Azerbaijani Parliament reads.

