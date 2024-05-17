Azerbaijan's car manufacturing volume decreases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Azerbaijan produced 948 cars from January through April 2024, which is 311 less than the same period last year, a source in the State Statistics Committee told Trend.

The local enterprises produced machinery and equipment, other vehicles, cars, trailers, and semi-trailers worth 219.4 million manat ($129 million) in the reporting period.

The production of machinery and equipment decreased by 16.8 percent, automobiles, trailers, and semi-trailers by 22.5 percent, and the production of other vehicles by 27.3 percent year on year.

During the above period, tractor production decreased by 20.5 percent compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

To note, in 2023, car production in Azerbaijan's industrial zones grew by 2.1 times year-on-year, to 4,233.

