Majority of Kapital Bank's corporate clients comprise micro, small, and medium-sized entrepreneurs - chairman of board

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. 95 percent of Kapital Bank's corporate clients are micro, small, and medium entrepreneurs, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Kapital Bank Farid Huseynov said during a press conference, Trend reports.

“The number of Kapital Bank's corporate clients is 211,000, of which more than 95 percent are micro, small, and medium-sized entrepreneurs," he said.

Huseynov noted that the 2024–2026 strategy devotes a lot of space to supporting micro, small, and medium businesses.

“This includes not only lending but also the provision of other digital services. For example, we have provided the Maestro service. This service allows customers to save about 65 percent of the money that goes into banking. The uniqueness of this service is that it is completely digital,” he added.

