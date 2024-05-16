Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Distinguished Visitors Day held as part of exercise in Türkiye with participation of Azerbaijani military personnel (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Politics Materials 16 May 2024 22:46 (UTC +04:00)
Distinguished Visitors Day held as part of exercise in Türkiye with participation of Azerbaijani military personnel (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. Distinguished Visitors Day was held as part of "Anatolian Phoenix - 2024" International Search and Rescue Exercise conducted in Konya, Türkiye, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Representatives of the Azerbaijan Air Force, Naval Forces and the office of the Military Attache of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Republic of Türkiye took part in the Distinguished Visitors Day.

First, statistical data on the progress of exercise, assigned objectives and fulfillment of upcoming tasks, as well as a short video dedicated to international exercise were presented to the participants.

After the completion of the official part of the event, media representatives and guests watched the practical fulfillment of various episodes by participants of the "Anatolian Phoenix - 2024" International Search and Rescue Exercise at the training range.

