Kyrgyzstan discloses GDP growth in 4M2024

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 17. The GDP of Kyrgyzstan amounted to approximately 342 billion soms ($3.87 billion) in January-April 2024, Trend reports.

According to the preliminary estimates of the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, compared to January-April 2023, the figure increased by 7.4 percent.

It is noted that the volume of industrial production in January-April 2024 amounted to 154.7 billion soms ($1.750 billion), increasing by 2.2 percent compared to January-April 2023.

Additionally, we observed positive trends in construction, where the volume increased by 50.8 percent, wholesale and retail trade by 20.7 percent, and agriculture by 2.1 percent.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan's GDP surpassed 1.2 trillion soms ($13.4 billion) in 2023, which is a 6.2 percent increase compared to 2022.