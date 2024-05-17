UN actively endorses Azerbaijan's chairmanship at COP29 - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The UN actively supports Azerbaijan's chairmanship at COP29, UN Resident Coordinator Vladanka Andreeva said, Trend reports.

She made the statement during the “Raising Ambition, Enabling Action” business forum within COP29.

“The UN Country Team is actively supporting Azerbaijan's chairmanship of COP29, and we want this conference to be not just a success but to contribute to achieving goals and catalyzing action. The urgency of the climate crisis cannot be overemphasized. We need to mobilize all our forces to fight climate change,” she said.

According to her, the private sector plays a key role in the fight against climate change.

“Historically, much of the responsibility for mitigating climate change has fallen on governments and international organizations, but I think it's becoming increasingly clear that business and the private sector have not only the capacity but also the financial incentives to make significant changes. The private sector has unprecedented access to resources and innovative capabilities. It has advanced technology and a talented labor force. The private sector can pioneer green innovation. The private sector can invest in and implement innovations that can significantly reduce carbon emissions, from renewable energy technologies to sustainable agricultural practices,” she added.

To note, Azerbaijan will host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in November this year. The decision was made at the plenary meeting of COP28 held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Within two weeks, Baku, having become the center of the world, will host about 70,000–80,000 foreign guests.

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference in the climate system. The acronym COP (Conference of Parties) stands for Conference of Parties, which is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. A total of 198 countries are parties to the convention. Unless the parties have decided otherwise, COP is held annually. The first COP event was held in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

