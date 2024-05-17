Huawei suggests options for building robust digital infrastructure with 5G and FTTH

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Many countries, including Azerbaijan, have launched digital strategies that prioritize building robust digital infrastructure with 5G and Fiber to the Home (FTTH), aiming to develop Giga Cities, President of Huawei Carrier Business Middle East and Central Asia Region Alex Xu said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the GSMA М360 Eurasia 2024 conference in Baku.

“The most effective way to enhance connectivity is to set the goal of creating Giga Cities. For the region, I have four suggestions. The first one is launching 5G networks. With the widespread use of 5G globally, regional markets already have good 5G smartphone penetration and social awareness," the Huawei representative stated.

He noted that investing in 4G is the second option, which also means investing in 5G. A good 4G experience can further enhance the 5G experience.

“Implementing ubiquitous Fiber to the Home and continuing to upgrade service packages to new levels is the next option,” Alex Xu emphasized.

According to him, the last option is developing new capabilities. High-speed 5G and fiber networks will create more ICT opportunities, such as FWA (fixed wireless access), private lines, and private networks. This will require different experiences and possibly new partnerships.

Meanwhile, the GSMA M360 Eurasia 2024 international conference is taking place in Baku, spanning from May 15 through May 16. This event gathers leading experts, regulators, heads of mobile operators, IT corporations, high-ranking politicians, and other participants. Baku is hosting the M360 Eurasia conference for the second time.