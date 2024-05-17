SHE Congress to be held in Baku again this year

The SHE Congress, one of the region's largest events dedicated to women's leadership, is back for the sixth time! This year's event will take place on 22 May at the Heydar Aliyev Centre and will focus on current issues and challenges facing women in business and personal development. The theme of the congress is “The Power of Now: Live the Moment!”.

The SHE (Smart, Happy, Equal) Congress is a unique platform that brings together experts, business leaders and entrepreneurs. Since its inception in 2017, SHE Congress has promoted the personal and professional development of women by providing opportunities to network, learn and share experiences. Today, the SHE Congress is an important event in the field of women's leadership in Azerbaijan and beyond.

Women's entrepreneurship plays a key role in the economy, creating jobs and driving innovation. Studies show that increasing the number of women in business improves socio-economic conditions such as educational attainment and quality of life.

The SHE Congress actively supports the empowerment of women and thus makes a significant contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals.

The event will bring together women entrepreneurs, business leaders, government officials and experts to discuss key issues related to personal and professional growth, the development of women's entrepreneurship and the creation of an enabling environment for successful business.

The congress will feature interesting panel discussions on topics such as finance, skills development, business management and others. Participants will be able to exchange experiences, learn about best practices and make useful contacts.

The organisation of such events is of paramount importance. They provide a platform to support and inspire women, facilitate the exchange of experience and knowledge, offer opportunities for professional networking and address topical issues. In addition, such events strengthen women's leadership and contribute significantly to economic development and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

"Over the past five years, the SHE Congress has become more than an annual event. We strive to create a space where women can find inspiration, support and knowledge to grow their business and personal development. We always have the most interesting speakers from Azerbaijan and around the world on stage so that audiences in our country can hear them and be inspired by their experiences and ideas. We hope that the next SHE Congress will become a place of exchange of ideas and help participants reach new heights in their professional and personal endeavours," said Tatyana Mikayilova, founder of SHE Congress, entrepreneur.

This year's Women Congress is supported by key partners including the Heydar Aliyev Centre, KOBIA, Yelobank, Azercell, Mastercard, UN Global Compact, Crimson Education and Baku Media Centre.

Media-partners are BizimYol, Financetime, Rockvell.