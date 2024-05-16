BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. Iran is ready to cooperate comprehensively with all countries, especially neighboring countries, in the field of nuclear technology and knowledge, Deputy Chairman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, spokesperson of the organization Behrouz Kamalvandi said, Trend reports.

According to him, Iran is also ready to export products manufactured in the nuclear industry to other countries.

Kamalvandi noted that Iran is considered one of the world's leading countries in various fields of nuclear industry, especially in radiopharmaceutical production. Iran is fully meeting the needs of its patients in this field.

The official stated that Iran is currently discussing the export of radiopharmaceutical products manufactured by Iran with several countries in the region.

Besides, Iran notes that the perspective of the Atomic Energy Organization of the country in the nuclear field is to take the research conducted in this field to the industrial stage, to produce various types of goods, and to turn the nuclear industry into a commercial sector.

To note, according to Chairman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami, Iran produces 60 types of radioisotopes, which are exported to 9 countries. More than 210 medical centers receive Iranian-made radioisotopes.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel