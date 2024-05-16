Azerbaijan's AZAL to install luggage drop-off desks and self-service stands - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. A total of 18 luggage drop-off counters and 17 self-service stands are set to be opened, Health, Safety, Quality, and Environment (HSEQ) Department Director of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) Rashad Hagverdiyev said at the GSMA M360 Eurasia 2024 conference, Trend reports.

He made the point that less carbon emissions will result from the new software's help in finding the best paths.

Moreover, the official highlighted that AZAL prioritizes security, customer satisfaction, and digitization.

"We will have 18 drop-off counters and 17 self-service stands, resulting in saving 10 tons of paper. This equates to preserving 175 trees annually. Moreover, AZAL engages in tree planting initiatives each year, while also employing modern irrigation systems," Hagverdiyev further noted.

To note, the GSMA M360 Eurasia 2024 international conference is taking place in Baku, spanning from May 15 through May 16. Azercell serves as the general sponsor of the conference, with support from the Ministry of Digital Development and Transportation of Azerbaijan. This event gathers leading experts, regulators, heads of mobile operators, IT corporations, high-ranking politicians, and other participants. Baku is hosting the M360 Eurasia conference for the second time.

