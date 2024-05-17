Turkmenistan intends to strengthen and expand co-op with Russia's Tatarstan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 17. Turkmenistan intends to strengthen and expand multifaceted cooperation with the Republic of Tatarstan within the framework of a strategic partnership with Russia, Trend reports.

According to an official source, Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said this during a meeting with President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov.

Berdimuhamedov noted that Turkmenistan and the Republic of Tatarstan effectively cooperate in various areas, in particular in the oil and gas industry, shipbuilding, chemical industry, and the supply of aircraft and trucks.

"Taking this opportunity, we reaffirm our intention to continue our active activities aimed at strengthening multifaceted cooperation with fraternal Tatarstan within the framework of strategic partnership with the Russian Federation," he said.

Furthermore, the Chairman of Turkmenistan's People's Council added that cooperation in the humanitarian sphere, including in the fields of education, culture, and art, is an equally important aspect of Turkmen-Tatarstan relations.

Meanwhile, recently, Rustam Minnikhanov, during a meeting in Ashgabat city with President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, said that for many years Tatarstan's leading enterprises have been successfully operating in Turkmenistan, adding that last year the trade turnover between the parties increased by 13 percent and reached $52 million.