Rising water scarcity rivalry likely to cause discord among nations - UN FAO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. Growing competition over water scarcity may become a source of disagreement between countries, Aynur Seidyusif, an expert of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), said during the “Climate and Water Summit Towards COP29” summit at ADA University, Trend reports.

She highlighted the adverse effects of water scarcity on domestic consumption, agriculture, and industry.

"In the face of climate change, water scarcity has sparked debates. To prevent water supply reductions, immediate action is needed." emphasized the expert.

She mentioned that efforts in this domain are underway domestically and internationally, involving diplomatic and technical dialogues on water management between nations.

"These endeavors will be pivotal in conserving and augmenting water reserves. Considering agriculture stands as one of the most significant water consumers globally, FAO's endeavors reflect a commitment to utilizing water more sustainably by integrating new technologies and innovations," Seidyusif added.

The "Climate and Water Summit Towards COP29" takes place at ADA University in Baku, drawing participation from governmental bodies, academic institutions, international organizations, and private sector experts.

Key speakers included representatives from the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, ADA University, FAO, and the UN Resident Coordinator's Office in Azerbaijan. Additionally, the Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company, the Commission for Sustainable Development Coordination of Türkiye, and the Executive Director of Aqualink addressed the audience.

