Azerbaijan's army official observes tactical exercises of artillery units (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev watched a demonstrative live-fire tactical exercise conducted with artillery units, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Chief of the General Staff attended the field point and heard the reports of the commanders and staff officers about the decisions made on the map during the accomplishment of the tasks.

It was reported that the units, withdrawn from permanent deployment points to assembly areas on alert, worked out the activities of taking firing positions and bringing combat equipment and artillery installations into combat mode.

It was noted that during the practical shooting, the targets were destroyed with high precision.

Colonel General Valiyev positively evaluated the progress of the exercise and instructed the authorized to further increase the intensity and quality of the exercise and classes conducted to maintain the combat capability of the units at a high level and to develop the practical skills of servicemen.

