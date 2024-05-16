Latvian parliament's speaker to visit Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. Speaker of the Latvian Parliament, Daiga Mierina, will visit Azerbaijan, a source in the Latvian Embassy told Trend.

According to the source, the visit will take place on May 18.

The source pointed out that during the visit, a number of meetings of the speaker with officials of the country are planned.

To note, Mierina has been serving as the Speaker of the Latvian Parliament since September 20, 2023.

