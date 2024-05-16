President of Belarus pays tribute to memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. President of the Republic of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko, who is on a state visit to Azerbaijan, paid tribute to the memory of Heydar Aliyev, the Nationwide Leader of the Azerbaijani people, architect, and founder of the modern independent state of Azerbaijan, by visiting the Alley of Honorary Burial, Trend reports.

The President of Belarus laid a wreath at the tomb of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

The President also honored the memory of outstanding scientist-ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva and laid flowers at her tomb.

