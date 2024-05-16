Iran asserts Bushehr nuclear power plant among safest ones in world

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. I firmly state that Iran's Bushehr NPP is one of the safest nuclear power plants in the world, Deputy Chairman and Spokesperson of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Behrouz Kamalvandi said, Trend reports.

According to him, Bushehr NPP is equipped with eastern and western safety systems.

Kamalvandi noted that Iran pays attention to safety during the construction of the nuclear power plant. Eventually, naturally, safety always requires cooperation.

"There will be a large number of nuclear power plants in the region in the future. Based on this, it is necessary to establish the region's safety network in this field," he said.

The spokesperson noted that last year, the number of nuclear reactors in the world was planned to triple to 1,500 by 2050. Iran currently has one nuclear power plant and two more are under construction. Over the next 20 years, the capacity of Iran's nuclear power plants will increase to 20,000 megawatts.

To note, the only operating NPP in Iran is Bushehr NPP Unit 1. The first power unit of Bushehr NPP started operating in 2011. The operation of the unit was transferred to an Iranian company in 2013 by the Russian Atomic Company. This unit has been generating maximum electricity (1000 megawatt-hours) since 2013.

Additionally, it should be noted that last year (2023), it was decided to build a nuclear power plant in Iran with a production potential of 20,000 megawatts. In this regard, relevant companies have been established in the country. At present, work on the construction of NPPs continues in 5 provinces of Iran.

