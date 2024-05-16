Azerbaijan's ADA University actively participates in COP29 preparations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. Azerbaijan will host the 29th session of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) this year, with ADA University actively participating in its preparation by organizing numerous discussions, debates, and conferences on climate change, the university's Vice Rector for External, Government and Student Affairs Fariz Ismailzade said during the “Climate and Water Summit Towards COP29” summit, Trend reports.

“During a recent conversation with COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev, we explored the notion of enhancing academic and scientific discourse at the upcoming summit in Baku. Unlike previous ones, this year's event is anticipated to prominently feature scientists, with dedicated platforms designed for their active involvement in discussions regarding contemporary developments. Their insights will facilitate the provision of recommendations to policymakers, informed by the deliberations,” he noted.

Ismailzade highlighted ADA University's capability to serve as a discussion platform at any juncture.

"Since the start of the year, we've hosted 10 conferences, with plans to sustain this momentum throughout the year. Our aim is to facilitate inclusive discussions catering to academics and policymakers alike," he elaborated.

The "Climate and Water Summit Towards COP29" takes place at ADA University in Baku, drawing participation from governmental bodies, academic institutions, international organizations, and private sector experts.

Key speakers included representatives from the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, ADA University, FAO, and the UN Resident Coordinator's Office in Azerbaijan. Additionally, the Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company, the Commission for Sustainable Development Coordination of Türkiye, and the Executive Director of Aqualink addressed the audience.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP - the Conference of the Parties, is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

