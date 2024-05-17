Turkmenistan discusses with partners issues of facilitating trade procedures in Central Asia

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 17. The Turkmen Logistics Association, at the invitation of the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ), took part in the Second Regional Meeting of National Trade Facilitation Committees in Central Asia, held in Almaty as part of the Central Asian Trade Forum, Trend reports.

According to the official source, the event brought together representatives of the executive bodies of Central Asian countries responsible for customs procedures, transport, phytosanitary, and veterinary control at the border, as well as representatives of the private sector.

During the first session, representatives of the national committees of the countries in the region made presentations, identifying priority areas for the implementation of trade facilitation measures.

At the second session, experts from international structures, including GIZ, CLDP, UNECE, and USAID, spoke about the progress of the implementation of relevant programs.

The meeting participants were presented with the possibilities of innovative digital solutions such as Green trade facilitation, E-Phyto, CART.is, and the catMap mobile application aimed at simplifying trading procedures.

Within the framework of the thematic working groups, action plans for the development of the Regional Platform of the National Trade Facilitation Committees were discussed.

Furthermore, following the meeting, it is planned to identify priority areas of cooperation within the framework of this platform for trade facilitation in Central Asia.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan is actively seeking to contribute to the simplification of trade procedures in Central Asia in order to strengthen economic integration and improve transport and logistics links in the region.

The country is carrying out reforms to modernize infrastructure, introduce digital technologies, and simplify bureaucratic procedures, which helps accelerate customs processes and reduce trade barriers.