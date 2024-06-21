US Assistant Secretary of State to visit Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 21. US Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control, Deterrence, and Stability Mallory Stewart will travel to Astana, Kazakhstan and Geneva, Switzerland, June 22–28, Trend reports, citing the US Department of State.

"In Astana, Assistant Secretary Stewart will sign the National and Nuclear Risk Reduction Center's (NNRRC) Secure Line Agreement between the United States Department of State and the Kazakhstan Ministry of Defense," the statement reads.

According to the statement, this agreement showcases the robust U.S.-Kazakhstan partnership and their mutual commitment to minimizing risks and promoting global stability.

"In Geneva, Assistant Secretary Stewart will attend the celebration of the Tenth Anniversary of the International Partnership for Nuclear Disarmament Verification (IPNDV). This two-day event will showcase the work done by the IPNDV over its decade of work in nuclear disarmament verification. She will provide welcoming remarks and speak during a session on the future of nuclear disarmament verification," the statement reads.

To note, the volume of trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the US amounted to $4.1 billion in 2023. The volume of trade turnover increased by 32.7 percent compared to the same period in 2022 ($3.053 billion).

At the same time, exports to the US for the above period amounted to $1.509 billion, which is 30.1 percent more than from January through December 2022 ($1.152 billion).

In addition, imports from the US from January through December 2023 increased by 33.7 percent and amounted to $2.541 billion. In 2022, imports amounted to $1.9 billion.