Russian International Affairs Council unveils joint work with Azerbaijani analysts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. The work of analysts from the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC), the Azerbaijani Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), and other specialized expert structures can become part of everyday operations without being tied to specific events, the Director-General of RIAC Ivan Timofeev said during an event in Baku today, Trend reports.

According to him, it's beneficial to promptly present viewpoints on various world events, as well as to intensify dialogues between expert organizations.

"Exchanging opinions at the level of scholars and analysts who have a deep understanding of bilateral relations and regional issues, backed by facts, objective views, and impartial research, helps solve complex problems in states," Timofeev also said.

He mentioned that the results of the work of international relations expert centers are communicated to the authorities, indicating that expert dialogue has practical benefits.

"Our centers prepare expert reports and analytical notes. There are joint Russian-Azerbaijani analytical documents as well as separate ones, but they are all aimed at benefiting our states," the director-general emphasized.

