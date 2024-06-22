Uzbekistan to purchase Hyundai high-speed trains

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 22. Uzbekistan Railways and South Korea's Hyundai Rotem have signed a contract for the delivery of six high-speed trains and their subsequent maintenance to Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

The document was signed within the framework of the South Korean president's visit to Uzbekistan.

The South Korean Fund for Economic Development and Cooperation plans to provide a loan of 185 million euros for their purchase for 35 years. The loan will be provided with a ten-year grace period (an interest rate of 0.1 percent per year).

The high-speed trains are planned to run on the Tashkent-Urgench-Khiva route.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan and South Korea signed 17 cooperation documents.

The leaders of Uzbekistan and South Korea signed a joint statement, solidifying their commitment to further strengthen and broaden their special strategic partnership.

Furthermore, Uzbekistan’s trade turnover volume with Korea amounted to $695 million from January through April 2024. This figure is 13.3 percent lower compared to the same period last year ($802.1 million).