Belarusian foreign ministry hands over note to Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. The Belarusian Foreign Ministry has handed over a note to Armenia, Trend reports.

According to the information, Head of the Department of Bilateral Cooperation with CIS Countries Sergei Molunov met with Charge d'Affaires of the Republic of Armenia in the Republic of Belarus Narek Tiraturyan at the Belarusian Foreign Ministry on June 21.

"The diplomats discussed several topical issues of bilateral relations, prospects of trade and economic cooperation, and interaction in joint integration structures. The Armenian side was handed over the relevant note from the Belarusian Foreign Ministry. They touched upon humanitarian issues and emphasized the long-standing friendly ties between the two peoples," the information notes.

Will be updated

