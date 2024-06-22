Myriad weapons and ammo uncovered in Azerbaijan's Khankendi over week

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. A large number of weapons and ammunition have been found in the town of Khankendi during the week (June 15–21), Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry.

Meanwhile, it was noted that 14 automatic rifles, 5 rifles, 12 grenades, one grenade launcher, 14 fuses, 26 ammunition magazines, 400 cartridges of different calibers, and other ammunition were found and seized by police officers in Khankendi city from June 15–21.

An abundance of weaponry abandoned by Armenian outlaw armed formations in the liberated territories of Karabakh has been unearthed time by time by Azerbaijani law enforcement agencies since the war's end in 2020.

