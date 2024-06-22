Fitch Ratings predicts Georgia's economic growth for 2024-2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Georgia's economic growth in 2024 will amount to 5.8 percent, Trend reports via the Fitch Ratings agency.

According to the agency's calculations, the average growth of the country's economy in 2025-2026 will be five percent.

Georgia's sovereign credit rating has been confirmed at BB level with the stable outlook.

Fitch Ratings highly assessed the effectiveness of the fiscal policy of the Georgian government. In addition, low inflation, a stable banking sector, and low public debt are listed among the positive factors.

The agency mentioned the domestic political situation and the geopolitical situation among the risks.

To note, the World Bank estimated Georgia's economic growth at 7.5 percent last year.