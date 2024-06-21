SOCAR's head and Ukrainian ambassador discuss ongoing and upcoming bilateral cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. The current and future cooperation in the energy sector, energy transition, and decarbonization were the topics of the meeting between SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and Ukrainian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan Yuriy Husyev, Trend reports via SOCAR.

Both parties expressed contentment with the prosperous advancement of SOCAR Energy Ukraine and deliberated on many matters of shared concern.

To note, SOCAR is interested in Ukraine's gas infrastructure, including its gas storage facilities.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel