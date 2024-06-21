Neftchala Olympic Sports Complex makes acting comfortable - Azerbaijan championship winner

NEFTCHALA, Azerbaijan, June 21. It is very comfortable to perform in Neftchala Olympic Sports Complex, the winner of the 8th Azerbaijan Aerobic Gymnastics Championship, a pupil of Ojag Sport Club Farid Jafarov told Trend.

The athlete ranked first in the individual program among gymnasts in the age category "pre-juniors".

"I am over the moon with my performance at the championship; however, I was a bag of nerves before the start. Meanwhile, I managed to keep a lid on my butterflies and knock them out of the park. I really enjoyed strutting my stuff in the Neftchala Olympic Sports Complex. It's got an amazing vibe, a top-notch venue, and all the bells and whistles. I am glad that my parents came to support me," the gymnast emphasized.

Jafarov mentioned that he performs at the Championships both in an individual program and as a member of a mixed pair.

To note, more than 30 gymnasts representing "Ojag Sport" club, "Grasiya" sports club, and the Olympic Sports Complex in Sumgayit are taking part in the 8th Azerbaijan Aerobic Gymnastics Championship held on June 21 at the Neftchala Olympic Sports Complex. The competitions are held in the age categories of "pre-juniors" (born in 2010–2012), "juniors" (born in 2007–2009), and "adults" (born in 2006 and older). According to the age categories, gymnasts perform in individual programs, mixed pairs, trios, and groups.

