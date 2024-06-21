Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan to visit China

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 21. Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov will pay a business visit to Urumqi city in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of China, Trend reports.

Furthermore, Japarov will take part in the 8th international exhibition, "China-Eurasia EXPO: New Opportunities on the Silk Road and New Vitality for Eurasia".

The bilateral meetings are also planned to discuss the progress of projects and cooperation in the political, economic, cultural, humanitarian, and security spheres.

Moreover, meetings of the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers with the heads of large corporations and companies are expected. Several documents are planned to be signed during the events and meetings.

Meanwhile, more than 1,900 enterprises and institutions from 50 countries and regions, as well as from 30 provinces, autonomous regions, and cities in China, are expected to take part in the exhibition.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel