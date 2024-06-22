Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

Economy Materials 22 June 2024 12:52 (UTC +04:00)

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. The price of an ounce of gold shot up by a whopping 96.67 manat, or $56.8, which is a solid 2.47 percent increase this week, Trend reports.

In comparison to the previous week's data, the weighted average cost of one ounce of gold increased by 31.5 manat, or $18.5 (0.8 percent), reaching 3,952 manat ($2,325).

Gold ounce value change

June 10

3,902 manat ($2,295)

June 17

3,921 manat ($2,306)

June 11

3,916 manat ($2,348)

June 18

3,921 manat ($2,306)

June 12

3,932 manat ($2,312)

June 19

3,921 manat ($2,306)

June 13

3,931 manat ($2,311)

June 20

3,980 manat ($2,341)

June 14

3,921 manat ($2,306)

June 21

4,017 manat ($2,363)

Weekly average

3,920 manat ($2,305)

Weekly average

3,952 manat ($2,325)

This week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan rose by 2.9 manat ($1.7), or 5.89 percent.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver amounted to 50.2 manat ($29.5), which is 1.01 percent, or 0.5 manat ($29 cents) more than last week's figure.

Silver ounce value change

June 10

50.2 manat ($29.5)

June 17

49 manat ($29)

June 11

49.68 manat ($29.22)

June 18

49 manat ($29)

June 12

49.9 manat ($29.3)

June 19

49 manat ($29)

June 13

49.6 manat ($29.18)

June 20

51.66 manat ($30.4)

June 14

49.1 manat ($28.9)

June 21

52 manat ($30.6)

Weekly average

49.7 manat ($29.24)

Weekly average

50.2 manat ($29.5)

This week, the price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan jumped by 50.6 manat ($29.7), or 3.11 percent.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum went up by 13.7 manat, or $8 (0.84 percent), to 1,645 manat ($970) compared to last week's figure.

Platinum ounce value change

June 10

1,654 manat ($972.9)

June 17

1,625 manat ($960)

June 11

1,631 manat ($959.4)

June 18

1,625 manat ($960)

June 12

1,632 manat ($960)

June 19

1,625 manat ($960)

June 13

1,614 manat ($949)

June 20

1,674 manat ($980)

June 14

1,625 manat ($955.9)

June 21

1,676 manat ($990)

Weekly average

1,631.3 manat ($959.6)

Weekly average

1,645 manat ($970)

During this week, the price per ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan grew by 72.9 manat, or $43 (4.81 percent).

The weighted average cost of an ounce of palladium increased by 0.31 percent, or 4.7 manat ($2.8), compared to the indicator of last week, amounting to 1,538 manat ($900).

Palladium ounce value change

June 10

1,580 manat ($929)

June 17

1,515 manat ($890)

June 11

1,521 manat ($895)

June 18

1,515 manat ($890)

June 12

1,522 manat ($896)

June 19

1,515 manat ($890)

June 13

1,528 manat ($899)

June 20

1,556 manat ($920)

June 14

1,515 manat ($891)

June 21

1,588 manat ($930)

Weekly average

1,533 manat ($902)

Weekly average

1,538 manat ($900)

