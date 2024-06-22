Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. The price of an ounce of gold shot up by a whopping 96.67 manat, or $56.8, which is a solid 2.47 percent increase this week, Trend reports.

In comparison to the previous week's data, the weighted average cost of one ounce of gold increased by 31.5 manat, or $18.5 (0.8 percent), reaching 3,952 manat ($2,325).

Gold ounce value change June 10 3,902 manat ($2,295) June 17 3,921 manat ($2,306) June 11 3,916 manat ($2,348) June 18 3,921 manat ($2,306) June 12 3,932 manat ($2,312) June 19 3,921 manat ($2,306) June 13 3,931 manat ($2,311) June 20 3,980 manat ($2,341) June 14 3,921 manat ($2,306) June 21 4,017 manat ($2,363) Weekly average 3,920 manat ($2,305) Weekly average 3,952 manat ($2,325)

This week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan rose by 2.9 manat ($1.7), or 5.89 percent.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver amounted to 50.2 manat ($29.5), which is 1.01 percent, or 0.5 manat ($29 cents) more than last week's figure.

Silver ounce value change June 10 50.2 manat ($29.5) June 17 49 manat ($29) June 11 49.68 manat ($29.22) June 18 49 manat ($29) June 12 49.9 manat ($29.3) June 19 49 manat ($29) June 13 49.6 manat ($29.18) June 20 51.66 manat ($30.4) June 14 49.1 manat ($28.9) June 21 52 manat ($30.6) Weekly average 49.7 manat ($29.24) Weekly average 50.2 manat ($29.5)

This week, the price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan jumped by 50.6 manat ($29.7), or 3.11 percent.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum went up by 13.7 manat, or $8 (0.84 percent), to 1,645 manat ($970) compared to last week's figure.

Platinum ounce value change June 10 1,654 manat ($972.9) June 17 1,625 manat ($960) June 11 1,631 manat ($959.4) June 18 1,625 manat ($960) June 12 1,632 manat ($960) June 19 1,625 manat ($960) June 13 1,614 manat ($949) June 20 1,674 manat ($980) June 14 1,625 manat ($955.9) June 21 1,676 manat ($990) Weekly average 1,631.3 manat ($959.6) Weekly average 1,645 manat ($970)

During this week, the price per ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan grew by 72.9 manat, or $43 (4.81 percent).

The weighted average cost of an ounce of palladium increased by 0.31 percent, or 4.7 manat ($2.8), compared to the indicator of last week, amounting to 1,538 manat ($900).

Palladium ounce value change June 10 1,580 manat ($929) June 17 1,515 manat ($890) June 11 1,521 manat ($895) June 18 1,515 manat ($890) June 12 1,522 manat ($896) June 19 1,515 manat ($890) June 13 1,528 manat ($899) June 20 1,556 manat ($920) June 14 1,515 manat ($891) June 21 1,588 manat ($930) Weekly average 1,533 manat ($902) Weekly average 1,538 manat ($900)

