Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. The price of an ounce of gold shot up by a whopping 96.67 manat, or $56.8, which is a solid 2.47 percent increase this week, Trend reports.
In comparison to the previous week's data, the weighted average cost of one ounce of gold increased by 31.5 manat, or $18.5 (0.8 percent), reaching 3,952 manat ($2,325).
|
Gold ounce value change
|
June 10
|
3,902 manat ($2,295)
|
June 17
|
3,921 manat ($2,306)
|
June 11
|
3,916 manat ($2,348)
|
June 18
|
3,921 manat ($2,306)
|
June 12
|
3,932 manat ($2,312)
|
June 19
|
3,921 manat ($2,306)
|
June 13
|
3,931 manat ($2,311)
|
June 20
|
3,980 manat ($2,341)
|
June 14
|
3,921 manat ($2,306)
|
June 21
|
4,017 manat ($2,363)
|
Weekly average
|
3,920 manat ($2,305)
|
Weekly average
|
3,952 manat ($2,325)
This week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan rose by 2.9 manat ($1.7), or 5.89 percent.
The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver amounted to 50.2 manat ($29.5), which is 1.01 percent, or 0.5 manat ($29 cents) more than last week's figure.
|
Silver ounce value change
|
June 10
|
50.2 manat ($29.5)
|
June 17
|
49 manat ($29)
|
June 11
|
49.68 manat ($29.22)
|
June 18
|
49 manat ($29)
|
June 12
|
49.9 manat ($29.3)
|
June 19
|
49 manat ($29)
|
June 13
|
49.6 manat ($29.18)
|
June 20
|
51.66 manat ($30.4)
|
June 14
|
49.1 manat ($28.9)
|
June 21
|
52 manat ($30.6)
|
Weekly average
|
49.7 manat ($29.24)
|
Weekly average
|
50.2 manat ($29.5)
This week, the price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan jumped by 50.6 manat ($29.7), or 3.11 percent.
The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum went up by 13.7 manat, or $8 (0.84 percent), to 1,645 manat ($970) compared to last week's figure.
|
Platinum ounce value change
|
June 10
|
1,654 manat ($972.9)
|
June 17
|
1,625 manat ($960)
|
June 11
|
1,631 manat ($959.4)
|
June 18
|
1,625 manat ($960)
|
June 12
|
1,632 manat ($960)
|
June 19
|
1,625 manat ($960)
|
June 13
|
1,614 manat ($949)
|
June 20
|
1,674 manat ($980)
|
June 14
|
1,625 manat ($955.9)
|
June 21
|
1,676 manat ($990)
|
Weekly average
|
1,631.3 manat ($959.6)
|
Weekly average
|
1,645 manat ($970)
During this week, the price per ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan grew by 72.9 manat, or $43 (4.81 percent).
The weighted average cost of an ounce of palladium increased by 0.31 percent, or 4.7 manat ($2.8), compared to the indicator of last week, amounting to 1,538 manat ($900).
|
Palladium ounce value change
|
June 10
|
1,580 manat ($929)
|
June 17
|
1,515 manat ($890)
|
June 11
|
1,521 manat ($895)
|
June 18
|
1,515 manat ($890)
|
June 12
|
1,522 manat ($896)
|
June 19
|
1,515 manat ($890)
|
June 13
|
1,528 manat ($899)
|
June 20
|
1,556 manat ($920)
|
June 14
|
1,515 manat ($891)
|
June 21
|
1,588 manat ($930)
|
Weekly average
|
1,533 manat ($902)
|
Weekly average
|
1,538 manat ($900)
