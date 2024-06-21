Tajikistan to export lion's share of Rogun HPP energy output - energy minister

Photo: Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, June 21. Approximately 70 percent of the energy produced at Tajikistan's Rogun hydroelectric power plant (around 10 billion kWh) is planned for export, announced Tajikistan's Minister of Energy and Water Resources, Daler Juma, at the 4th meeting of the SCO Heads of Energy Ministries in Astana, Trend reports.

According to the Tajik Ministry, Juma highlighted Tajikistan's substantial hydroelectric potential and the ongoing construction of the 3,780 MW Rogun HPP. He mentioned that two units are already operational, generating over 5 billion kWh of electricity to date.

During the meeting, SCO member states' energy ministers approved "Development strategy for energy cooperation among SCO member states until 2030."

The document lays out the nuts and bolts of collaboration among SCO member states in the energy sector until 2030, including:

- prospects for developing the transit potential of energy resources and diversifying export routes;

- establishment of a new energy system with a balanced development priority;

- modernization of traditional energy sources and systemic improvement of the industry;

- development of innovative technologies and science in the use of renewable energy sources, including hydrogen energy;

- exploration of new solutions in energy conservation and efficiency improvement.

To note, the Rogun HPP is under construction on the Vakhsh river in Tajikistan. The HPP's average annual electricity generation is estimated to be more than 17 billion kWh. The dam is 335 meters tall at its highest point.