Japanese NEDO describes its role in supporting Uzbekistan's energy supply (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Uzbekistan and NEDO inked cooperation agreements so that NEDO could help resolve the energy supply issue, a source from the company told Trend.

"A stable supply of power and heat is a pressing need in Uzbekistan against the backdrop of the country’s growing economy. In the Fergana region, a highly concentrated and growing population is creating increased demand for power and heat. However, power supply depends on a distribution system that transmits power from a distant area, and the heat supply system is aging, resulting in low energy efficiency. In order to contribute to the resolution of this issue, NEDO signed the cooperation agreement with Uzbekistan in 2015, and the memorandum of understanding (MOU) concerning a project for disseminating gas turbine cogeneration systems was subsequently signed in October 2016," the source from NEDO said.

Based on the signed MOU, the project was carried out to achieve a reliable supply of power and heat in Uzbekistan, according to the source.

"KHI's cogeneration system, with an electric output of 7 MW, can supply 31 units of electricity and 52 units of thermal power for every 100 units of natural gas energy input. The overall efficiency of 83 percent was superior to that of European and American products of the same class system. NEDO had planned for the dissemination of this cogeneration system using distributed small to medium-sized gas turbines," the representative of the company stressed.

Simultaneously, NEDO hopes to understand emerging business challenges in Uzbekistan and lend a hand with technology deployment if needed.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s volume of heat energy production amounted to 10.07 million Gcal from January through April 2024. The production volume of heat energy has decreased by 0.2 percent compared to the same period last year (10.09 million Gcal in January–April 2023).

At the same time, Uzbekistan produced 27.9 billion kWh of electricity from January through April 2024. The production volume has increased by 7.3 percent compared to the same period last year (26 billion kWh in January–April 2023).