BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. The notoriously famous Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) is launching yet another campaign against Azerbaijan - and, yet again, with the help of the U.S. congressmen.

This time, the organization is calling for U.S. House passage of three amendments to the FY2025 foreign aid bill, that would expand U.S. the so-called help to Armenian separatists and prevent the U.S. possible funding for Azerbaijan’s restoration efforts in Karabakh.

In light of the actual situation between Azerbaijan and Armenia, all of this appears utterly absurd.

The most disappointing part is that this request will be taken seriously in the U.S. – what won’t they do for the votes of the world’s largest Armenian diaspora?

While Washington insists that substantial progress has been made between the two parties, and a peace agreement between Baku and Yerevan seems within reach, some politicians continue to sound alarms about aggression, Armenian oppression, and alleged Azerbaijani plans to strike Armenia.

This tale is as old as time. Lawmakers are willing to pull out all the stops for that coveted seat, while Armenian-Americans, unable to accept defeat in the Caucasus, resort to their favorite behind-the-scenes maneuvers.